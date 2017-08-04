K-9 helps arrest man wanted for robbery

By Published:
Carneigio Marquis Gray (Photo: Richland Police)

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A K-9 assisted law enforcement officers to arrest a man wanted for robbery.

Friday, Richland Police said Carneigio Marquis Gray was taken into custody.

Officers said Richland Police Department K-9 division was requested to assist the U.S. Marshals in executing an arrest warrant for Gray.

We’re told that law enforcement officers believed Gray might have been hiding in a home. He was wanted for robbery by Richland Police.

K-9 Rico was able to find Gray hiding underneath a home between some duct work. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained while being taken into custody by K-9 Rico.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s