K-9 helps arrest man wanted for robbery

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A K-9 assisted law enforcement officers to arrest a man wanted for robbery.

Friday, Richland Police said Carneigio Marquis Gray was taken into custody.

Officers said Richland Police Department K-9 division was requested to assist the U.S. Marshals in executing an arrest warrant for Gray.

We’re told that law enforcement officers believed Gray might have been hiding in a home. He was wanted for robbery by Richland Police.

K-9 Rico was able to find Gray hiding underneath a home between some duct work. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained while being taken into custody by K-9 Rico.