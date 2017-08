(WJTV) — A well known band director at Alcorn State University has died.

The school posted on its Facebook page that Samuel Griffin had passed away.

Griffin is the former director of bands at Alcorn and he also founded the Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite.

Hundreds of people have commented on social media about his death, saying that we will be greatly missed.

We are saddened to report the passing of former #Alcorn bands director, Mr. Samuel S. Griffin. Our condolences to his family. More to come. pic.twitter.com/mtIko2QQAm — Alcorn State (@AlcornStateU) August 4, 2017