Man dies after being shot by deputy; MBI investigating

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is dead after authorities say he was shot by a deputy in Lauderdale County.

We’re told deputies went to the scene of a disturbance at a home Friday on Fred Haguewood Road around 1 p.m.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Billie Sollie said a suspect at the scene was armed.

Sollie said a deputy fired two shots at the man.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler tells WJTV the person was taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to the neck and chest. The coroner said the man died from the injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.