Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill arrested for reckless driving

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi Highway Patrol arrested Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill on Thursday for reckless driving.

According to MHP, the freshman was allegedly driving in excess of 120 MPH at about 4:40 p.m. on U.S. Route 82. The release states Hill was booked into the Oktibbeha County jail.

Hill did practice on Friday. Bulldog head coach Dan Mullen said he believes Hill will have to pay a fine but added he won’t be disciplining Hill any further.

The running back is one of Mississippi State’s most highly touted freshmen. Coming out of Columbus High School, Hill was a four-star recruit and ranked as the fifth best prospect in Mississippi for the class of 2017.