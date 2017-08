PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl wide receiver Johnquarise Patterson announced his verbal commitment to Mississippi State through Twitter on Friday night.

Patterson is a two-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. As a junior in 2016, he had 59 receptions for 868 yards with 12 touchdowns.

His commitment brings the Bulldogs’ total for the 2018 class to 20. Mississippi State currently ranks 23rd nationally for 2018 on 247Sports.