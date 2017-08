PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Pike County, officials said.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Mississippi Highway Patrol said the 34-year-old man was walking on Highway 98 near upper Homesville Road when a 2004 Mitsubishi hit him. The crash happened around 10:43 a.m. Friday.

He was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver was not hurt. The accident is still under investigation.