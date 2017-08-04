Police departments check Ford SUV patrol cars for carbon monoxide issue

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Police departments across the country are concerned about carbon monoxide fumes coming from Ford Explorer patrol vehicles and seeping inside the SUVs.

The fumes could cause officers to become ill.

Departments across the nation are inspecting their vehicles, including here in the Metro.

City of Clinton officials tells WJTV that its police department has Ford Explorers from 2015, 2016 and 2017. We’re told they are monitoring all three for carbon monoxide.

Pearl Police said they have checked their vehicles and didn’t find any issues.

In Auburn, Massachusetts, authorities said an officer who passed out behind the wheel of his cruiser and crashed tested positive for exposure to carbon monoxide.

A spokeswoman for Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it sent engineers to Auburn to inspect the vehicles and will go “to any department that asks for assistance.”