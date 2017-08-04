Police seek identity of woman accused of cashing counterfeit checks

Counterfeit checks case View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Crime Stoppers Photo: Crime Stoppers Photo: Crime Stoppers

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison Police Department is hoping to identify a woman who they say may be connected to a counterfeit checks case.

A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Police said a woman cashed counterfeit checks at bank branches in Madison on July 25 and July 26. They said the first check was for $1,599 and was cashed at a Bankplus branch. The second fake check was cashed for $3, 575 at a Community Bank branch.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered in this case.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

Wanted! Madison Police say this woman is passing counterfeit checks at banks. Recognize her? Call 355-TIPS. You could earn an honest $2,500 pic.twitter.com/JqPq9QuIPP — Andrew Harrison WJTV (@AndrewWJTV) August 4, 2017