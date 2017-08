RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A Richland police officer crashed a cruiser along I-55 just after 7 p.m.

According Chief Russel James, officers tried to stop two people in what they believe is a stolen car.

We’re told the driver took off and officers followed from Richland, down I-55, and into Canton.

Officials say the officer is okay, and the two suspects are in custody.