Several arrested on drug charges in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police and other law enforcement agencies arrested several people Thursday on drug charges and other misdemeanors.

The arrests were a part of an operation called Street Corner Sweep.

Vicksburg Police said officers seized more than $2,200 and one firearm. They worked with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Warren County Drug Court.

Below is a list of the suspects who were arrested:

41-year-old Herman Williams charged for probation violation

28-year-old Jonathan Phelps charged with possession of ecstasy

24-year-old Darryl Williams charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana

26-year-old Cory Hicks is charged with possession of ecstasy, possession of cocaine

30-year-old Sean Gibbs charged with possession of cocaine

Chief Milton Moore said drug crime will not be tolerated in the City of Vicksburg and that the Vicksburg Police Department and assisting agencies are serious about getting drugs off the streets.