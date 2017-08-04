Several arrested on drug charges in Vicksburg

By Published: Updated:
Left to Right: Herman Williams, Jonathan Phelps, Darryl Williams, Cory Hicks, Sean Gibbs (Photo: Vicksburg Police)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police and other law enforcement agencies arrested several people Thursday on drug charges and other misdemeanors.

The arrests were a part of an operation called Street Corner Sweep.

Vicksburg Police said officers seized more than $2,200 and one firearm. They worked with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Warren County Drug Court.

Below is a list of the suspects who were arrested:

  • 41-year-old Herman Williams charged for probation violation
  • 28-year-old Jonathan Phelps charged with possession of ecstasy
  • 24-year-old Darryl Williams charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana
  • 26-year-old Cory Hicks is charged with possession of ecstasy, possession of cocaine
  • 30-year-old Sean Gibbs charged with possession of cocaine

 

Chief Milton Moore said drug crime will not be tolerated in the City of Vicksburg and that the Vicksburg Police Department and assisting agencies are serious about getting drugs off  the streets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s