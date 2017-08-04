State rests its case in Hinds County district attorney retrial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Day five in the trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith is coming to a close at the Hinds county courthouse.

The State has rested its case and the Defense will start calling witnesses Monday.

Assistant Attorney General Patrick Beasley took the stand.

The state says District Attorney Robert Smith tried to get Butler’s charges dismissed and advised him, which is illegal according to the state.

Beasley testified that The state was going to give Butler a deal if he could provide information on any illegal activity involving the district attorney. Butler claimed Beasley threatened and intimidated him while Beasley called Butler a liar.

“I also know the district attorney made lies and fabrications against me, and members of my staff,” Beasley said. “So as far as I’m concerned, your client Robert Smith and Christopher Butler are two peas in a pod.”

Also on the stand, Friday morning was Judge Melvin Priester, Sr. He described Smith as “manic,” specifically testifying to a March 2016 hearing.

The trial is expected to reconvene at 11 a.m.