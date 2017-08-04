Swearing-in ceremony held for new Jackson school board member

Related Coverage Jackson school board unable to vote on business due to lack of members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District held a swearing in ceremony for a newly appointed school board member.

Letitia Simmons Johnson took the oath of office Friday.

Johnson was appointed by Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to replace Kimberly Campbell for Ward 2.

The board only had has three sitting members: Camille Stutts Simms, Rickey Jones, and Jed Oppenheim, after other members stepped down.

The full Board consists of one member representing each Jackson ward, which would total seven members. The Board had to have at least four members to constitute a quorum of the board.

Since there were only three members, JPS officials said the Board couldn’t vote on any matters or transact other business until the city confirmed fourth board member.

Now that Johnson has taken her oath, the school board can move forward with business.

The Board of Trustees of Jackson Public Schools will hold their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2017. The agenda will be available before the meeting.

Happening now: The Swearing-In Ceremony for new JPS board member Letitia Simmons Johnson. pic.twitter.com/mkeFHjwpSC — JacksonPublicSchools (@JPSDistrict) August 4, 2017