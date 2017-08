JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) — The University of Mississippi Medical Center dedicated its new school of medicine Friday.

The ceremony was held in the new facility.

School officials said the 151,000-square-foot building with provide medical students with a single purpose-built home.

The $74 million School of Medicine the building replaces a school housed in the original Medical Center complex which opened in July 1955.

