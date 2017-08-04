Union alleges Nissan broke labor law in worker vote

CANTON, Miss. (AP) The United Auto Workers has filed seven new claims that Nissan broke federal labor law during a union election at the company’s auto assembly plant in Mississippi.

The union filed the charges Friday just as polls closed after a two-day election to determine whether the UAW will represent roughly 3,700 workers at Nissan Motor Co.’s Canton plant.

The National Labor Relations Board will consider the charges and could add them to a series of allegations in a complaint the federal labor regulator has issued against Nissan.

If the UAW loses the vote and the labor board rules in favor of the charges, the board could order the election to be repeated. Such a decision could be months or years away.

Among the charges, the UAW alleges that Nissan provided a faulty list of worker contact information. Nissan spokeswoman Parul Bajaj says the company provided all required information. She didn’t immediately respond to the other charges.