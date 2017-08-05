Arrest made in Gulfport after 6-year-old shot in Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The teen-aged brother of a 6-year-old boy has been arrested for manslaughter after the child died from a gunshot injury.

Gulfport Police say the 16-year-old fired a single round Friday night striking Zaylan Sparkman who was taken to Memorial Hospital in critical condition but died shortly after.

Police did not provide details surrounding the shooting.

Local affiliates report the teenager is being held in Harrison County Adult Detention Facility in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

It was unknown if he has an attorney.