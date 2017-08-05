First homicide of 2017 in Hattiesburg happens overnight

By Published:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Hattiesburg PD officers responded to a stabbing call late Friday night, which left one man dead.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Nobles says the victim is 26-year old Cordaeil Miller from Hattiesburg.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Dabbs Street.  Officers found Miller laying on the ground with what appeared to be a stab wound to the left side of his body.

Miller was transported by ambulance for immediate medical assistance, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Pending the outcome of an autopsy, the cause of death is most likely a stab wound to the chest.

Jonicqua Moffet was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder.

The incident allegedly ensured from an altercation between the two subjects who were in a dating relationship.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s