Nissan employees vote to reject the union

United Auto Workers members and their volunteers stand outside an entrance to the Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Canton, Miss., and greet each arriving and departing vehicle, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Union members set up informational lines outside employee entrances at the plant and greeted all shifts of workers reminding them to vote for the union. The vote for union representation of line workers runs Aug. 3-4. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 3,000 Nissan employees in Canton voted this week on whether or not to join the United Auto Workers. After two days of voting at the Nissan plant in Canton, 2,244 people voted to reject the union.

1,307 workers voted to unionize. Many of these workers claimed they were treated unfairly by the Nissan plant.

Nissan released the following statement:

“Nissan employees voted today to reject the United Auto Workers (UAW) effort to unionize the Canton plant by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.  The NLRB conducted election tally was 2244 to 1307, opposing the UAW.

With this vote, the voice of Nissan employees has been heard. They have rejected the UAW and chosen to self-represent, continuing the direct relationship they enjoy with the company. Our expectation is that the UAW will respect and abide by their decision and cease their efforts to divide our Nissan family. Now that the election is complete, Nissan will focus on bringing all employees back together as one team, building great vehicles and writing our next chapter in Mississippi.
 
We appreciate the National Labor Relations Board’s role in conducting a fair election, and we believe this outcome positions Nissan to be competitive in the future. We learned a lot during this process, and our work will continue as we strengthen the direct relationship we have with employees. Together, we will build a stronger foundation for Nissan Canton’s continued growth.”

