CLEARED: Northbound lanes closed past Madison exit after crash, 2 taken to hospital

Madison, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18 wheeler accident closed all north bound lanes of I-55 Saturday afternoon past the Madison exit. Traffic was being detoured Onto US 51 North via MS 463. All lanes of I-55 were opened around 4:00 pm Saturday.However, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality estimates it will take 12-14 hours to unload a chemical in the tanker. Then the wrecker crew can pick the tanker upright and haul it away.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesperson says an 18 wheeler was headed north on 55 when the tractor trailer rear-ended a Ford F-150. The Ford pickup then rear-ended an Infinti G37. The driver of the 18 wheeler and the driver of the F150 were both taken to UMMC with injuries. The trailer of the 18 wheeler tanker is possibly leaking some kind of chemical. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is on the way to determine if the tanker is leaking