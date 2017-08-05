Students prepare to go back to school, supply giveaways abound

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) — Many local leaders, churches and organizations gave away school supplies today. Over at Greater Mount Zion MB Church there were inflatables and food.

A Back to School Bash at Timberlawn Elementary was sponsored by the Western Hills Homeowners Association. More than 300 students got free bookbags and school supplies.

Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks hosted a back to school lot party. He has a message for JPS students, “This is your time to go beyond. This is your time to really get in there and go beyond. Our church motto is life beyond the norm. So what we told them is you can achieve anything and you can go beyond just being normal.”

The Rock Worship Center in Byram also held RockFest today. Pastor Chris Perkins says, “The message today is just about unity and diversity. This is an event that we have every year generally we have it at our church but today we thought it would be a good idea to invite other churches and to invite the community out and just a chance for us to have food and fellowship and fun.”

