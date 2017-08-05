Vicksburg Mayor proposes raise, hiring freeze

Vicksburg, Miss. (WJTV) – In Vicksburg, Mayor George Flaggs says he’s proposing a 3% raise for all city employees.

Mayor Flaggs tells WJTV, “I think it’s fitting because they’ve done great work. We’ve had some challenges and they’re doing their jobs and we’re going to reward them. This is the beginning of the second term. My first term i gave raises every other year and i raised the minimum wage twice.”

To achieve that raise, the city must have a hiring freeze. The Board of Alderman will have to vote to approve the freeze and the raise. Only the police and fire departments would be allowed to hire new people during the budget year that begins on October 1. The Mayor and Alderman are also asking departments to reduce their spending on supplies and services.