Fatal car accident overnight in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a call about a vehicle accident early Sunday morning at around 1:00 AM.

The accident reportedly occurred on Mississippi Highway 28 eastbound near Jake Barnes Road in Simpson County.

A Buick passenger car was traveling east when the driver lost control, leaving the roadway and overturning the vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and killed on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident is under investigation. No pictures are available at this time.