Public hearing set to discuss Jackson taxis, Uber, Lyft

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes announced a Sunday afternoon press conference. WJTV took a ride… with Uber driver of almost a year Scott Brown.

Along the way — Brown explained why he likes driving for the ride-sharing service, “I have had an opportunity to minster the folks, to be able to talk to people.” But Councilman Stokes isn’t a fan. Sunday he announced a public hearing — set for Wednesday at 6 PM at city hall. Stokes says that since Uber, and another service called Lyft, started offering rides in the capitol city — other companies have expressed concerns. “the taxi cab community has felt like Uber has an unfair advantage.” But according to Brown, “a lot of people say well, we don’t like to deal with the taxi cab because the taxi cab is so much money.”

But the cost isn’t the only concern. Increasing safety regulations is another big topic. Brown says he wouldn’t mind more extensive background checks if it made customers feel safe. This isn’t the first time Stokes has brought up the issue. He last asked the city council to take action in March. This time around Stokes hopes something changes — leveling the playing field between Uber, Lyft, and the cab companies.