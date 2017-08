JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jake Wimberly from ESPN 105.9 joined TJ Werre Sunday night.

The pair discuss the expectations for Pearl, who comes into the season as a favorite in Class 6A, as well as defending champ Clinton and other teams that could make a run at the championship in 2017.

Click the video above to watch the segment.

Don’t forget to watch The Sports Zone every Sunday night at 10:20 on WJTV 12.