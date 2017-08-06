Thousands gather for the annual Mississippi Wildlife extravaganza

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you’re looking for something fun to do, every year nearly 25,000 people head out to the Mississippi Wildlife extravaganza.

This year was no different. People made their way from across the country to visit the Magnolia State.

As WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter reports, Mississippi’s Wildlife is constantly growing and changing, so this year there were few additions to the extravaganza.

The trademart was packed as people made their way through different exhibits: shopping, learning, and competing.

“A lot of people like to come see the largest deer that have been killed in the state of Mississippi each year and my goal when I created this was to show that Mississippi kill some really nice deer compared to other states. Mississippi has had the reputation of not having large deer, and I wanted to show that Mississippi really does have nice deer.” Dillard explained.

Rick Dillard has one of the main attractions with Magnolia Records. This is the wall where all hunters want to have their name plastered on. Dillard records the largest deer every year county by county, but throughout the years, he’s noticed a change.

“We have seen an increase in size. We feel that that increase in size is that hunters understand if they want to kill larger deer that they have to let the younger deer get older and not shoot them. So what we’re seeing over time is that the hunters are letting the younger deer get older. As a result we’re seeing larger deer coming in each year,” Dillard said.

And while this change is good for the hunters and the environment, some changes along the coast haven’t been so positive.

“The lion fish was introduced into the Caribbean back in the early 90’s and now they’ve become established as a highly invasive species. They’re able to take over reefs and it’s a really good idea to get out there and eradicate them,” Rick Burris with the Dept. Of Marine resources said.

Rick Burris with the Department of Marine Resources brought along a lion fish to educate people on this new and very threatening invasive species.

“They really have no natural predators, so once they get out on the reef if they can eat something they will eat it and they will stay on that reef until there is no more food and then move to another reef,” Burris explained.

The lion fish thrives along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast and Burris says the only way to get rid of them is to kill them.

“…the only way we can get them out of the environment is for humans to actually take them out,” Burris said.

This is the biggest fundraiser for the Mississippi Wildlife Federation.