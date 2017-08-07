Armstrong Flooring closing its Vicksburg plant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — A wood flooring plant in Vicksburg will soon shut down its operation.

A communications manager for Armstrong Flooring said they plan to close the plant in the fourth quarter of 2017.

We’re told that employees were notified Monday.

The plant said the Vicksburg location produces veneer and plywood that is used to manufacture engineered wood floors at the plant in Somerset, Kentucky. They said the supply of engineered wood flooring and the veneer needed to manufacture it exceeds the demand. Since there is an excess in the marketplace, they said it is no longer viable to operate the Vicksburg plant.

This will impact 93 employees. The Vicksburg plant has about 64 acres with 250,000 square feet of manufacturing space. It opened in 1995 and was acquired by the company in 2006.

After the company completes production at the Vicksburg plant, they said they would work to determine the next steps for the property.