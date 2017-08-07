City of Clinton to honor Veterans with banners on some city streets

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Clinton will honor Veterans by hanging their photos on banners that will be placed on some city streets.

The banner program entitled “Honoring Our Heroes,” will honor Clinton veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces – Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, National Guard, and Reserve units – with courage and compassion.

The banners will be displayed on the light poles that line the Clinton Parkway from Springridge Road at Highway 80 to Northside Drive.

City official said there are 48 locations for veteran banners. They will be designated on a first-come basis.

The banners will be seen for the first time on Veterans Day 2017 and will be seen again on other patriotic holidays in 2018.

Get more information on how to apply to be a part of the program on the city’s website. The deadline for submitting applications is August 31.