Corrections officer arrested for having contraband

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) —  A South Mississippi Correctional Institution officer is arrested for allegedly carrying contraband in his groin area.

Authorities said 30-year-old Marcus Nelson was found with tobacco, cellphones and cellphone accessories, officials said.

“This officer has learned the hard way that no one is exempt from Operation Zero Tolerance,” Corrections Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “I appreciate the officers who act when they observe that something does not look right. While I realize we will not rid the prison system of all contraband, I am determined to slow the flow, even if it means charging one of our own.”

MDOC officials said Nelson admitted that he was bringing the tobacco and cellphones to two inmates; We’re told the inmates are also being investigated.

Nelson was taken from the prison in Leakesville to the Greene County Jail. Upon conviction, punishment is a minimum three years and a maximum 15 years in prison, a maximum $25,000 fine, or both.

 

 

