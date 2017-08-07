Deputies arrest suspects not registered as sex offenders

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Several people were arrested in Adams County last month for not properly registering as a sex offender.

The sheriff’s department said deputies along with U.S. Marshals conducted a routine compliance check on the registered sex offenders in the county.

Three people were arrested for not complying with the conditions required the state.

50-year-old Clarence Pettis was arrested for not registering, 50-year-old Anthony Mclaurin was arrested for not registering in the required time frame, and 66-year-old John Bruce was taken into custody for not notifying the state of a change of address.

We’re told that Bruce was also being held on a warrant from Louisiana.

John Bruce (Photo: ACSO) Anthony Mclaurin (Photo: ACSO) Clarence Pettis (Photo: ACSO)