Fee changes coming for Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The prices for a senior pass at the Vicksburg National Military Park are going up.

Park administratiors said in In order to meet requirements set by legislation passed by Congress, he price of the America the Beautiful – National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass will increase from $10 to $80.

We’re told the Senior Pass has cost $10 since the 90s.

Previously purchased lifetime Golden Age or Senior Passes will be honored for the lifetime of the pass holder. Interested individuals are encouraged to call the visitor center at 601-636-0583 in advance to confirm pass availability.

The park will also offer a new annual Senior Pass that can be purchased for $20. Seniors who purchase annual Senior Passes for four years can trade them in for a lifetime Senior Pass at no additional charge.

The final phase of the 2015 approved park fee increase will also go into effect on August 28.

The current motorcycle fee of $7 will increase to $10, and the walk-in or bicycle fee will increase from $5 to $7.

Vehicle entry and the Vicksburg Annual Pass will remain unchanged.

“The decision was made to phase-in the fee increases over a couple of years to ease the burden on visitors,” says Acting Superintendent Sarah Davis. “We are committed to keeping the park affordable but we also want to provide visitors with the best possible experience. The money from entrance fees is used to improve facilities, maintain infrastructure, and enhance visitor services, such as the recent remodeling of the visitor center restrooms.” The money generated from the new passes will support critical investments in maintenance projects and national parks and federal recreational areas nationwide.