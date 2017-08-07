Hughes open to playing multiple quarterbacks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tony Hughes is not a stranger to playing multiple quarterbacks.

In 2016, he had three different signal callers attempt at least 80 passes. Coming into 2017, he has four candidates to start at the position: Brent Lyles, Jordan Williams, Jared Hayes, and Tavis Williams.

The Tigers will hold their first scrimmage of training camp on Tuesday. Hughes said all of his quarterbacks will get equal reps.

Click the video above to hear from Hughes on how by the end of this competition, he’d still be open to using more than one quarterback.