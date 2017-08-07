Jackson Police Youth League Wins Championship

JACKSON, Miss. – Saturday Jackson’s PAL program clinched their fourth title in eleven years.

The coaches say their achievements are wins both on and off the court.

“We’re not looking for the next LeBron James or Michael Jordan, but we would love for them to come through our pal program,” Deputy Chief, Joseph Wade said.

Since 2006 PAL has helped bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement.

“We get kids to build life-long bonds and positive interactions with police officers,” Wade said.

65 boys were on the roster for the leagues five different teams ranging from 6-17.

This league has been instrumental in keeping kids off the streets and excelling as team players.