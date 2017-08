MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Madison Central tries to follow up a 6A North State appearance, it knows its offense will look a lot different.

The Jaguars are trying to replace nine offensive starters, including quarterback Jack Walker, who is now playing college football at Florida Atlantic.

Click the video above to hear from head coach Anthony Hart and junior Myles Hopson on how they’re trying to acclimate the guys on that side of the ball to their new roles.