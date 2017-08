The City of Jackson will make water main repairs at a few locations Tuesday night.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas may experience a loss in water pressure.

Below is the list of streets that will receive repairs starting at 10 p.m.:

Gladewood Drive

Ferncliff Drive

[5700-5799] Warwick Drive

[6000-6058] I-55 North Frontage Road

City officials said the repairs should be done by 8 a.m. Wednesday. A boil water notice will be in effect once the repairs are complete.