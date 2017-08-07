M-Braves holding Blues, Bar-B-Que, Bud and Braves Baseball series

By Published:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Braves is hosting a Blues, Bar-B-Que, Bud and Braves Baseball series.

Southern Beverage and WJTV partnered with the Braves for the event.

Tuesday during the series finale, stop the stadium and greet some of the staff from WJTV.  There will be a  matinee game starting at 1 p.m. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. for the pre-game concert. All fans in attendance for Tuesday’s game will receive two free hot dogs and one free soft drink.

Get more information about the Blues, Bar-B-Que, Bud and Braves Baseball series on the Braves’ website. 

