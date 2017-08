Mississippi air base lifts lockdown after armed man reported

UPDATE: A Mississippi Air Force base has lifted its lockdown, with officials saying they believe a man reported as armed has left the installation.

Sgt. Tammie Moore says the base lifted the lockdown before noon and is working with local police to look for a retired staff sergeant who was reported to be carrying a gun on the base.

Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl says base security was alerted that the man was armed.

Beihl says no shots were fired and no one was injured.

The Twitter account for the 81st Training Wing said Sledge was driving a four-door red truck

Keesler is back to normal building operations. Remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to Security Forces at 377-3040. — 81st Training Wing (@81trwKeeslerAFB) August 7, 2017

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi Air Force base is on lockdown as officials look for a retired staff sergeant who may be armed.

The Twitter account for the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi warned civilian and military personnel Monday to be on the lookout for a man whom officials are identifying as Bruce Sledge. Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl says Sledge is a retired staff sergeant.

He says Sledge has not shot anyone or fired a gun, but says it was brought to the attention of base security that he may have a weapon.

Keesler is mainly a training base, with more than 11,000 employees.

(1/2) *Real World* All facilities are to implement controlled entry. Be on the look out for Bruce Sledge. Proceed with Caution. — 81st Training Wing (@81trwKeeslerAFB) August 7, 2017

(2/2) *Real World* Individual may be armed. Suspect is driving a red four door truck. If seen, report to 911 or SFS at 377-3040. — 81st Training Wing (@81trwKeeslerAFB) August 7, 2017