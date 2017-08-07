Mississippi man shoots, kills wife

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi woman is dead after authorities say her husband shot her during a domestic situation.

Local media outlets report that according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office website, 24-year-old James R. Sharp was arrested and charged early Sunday morning for domestic violence. The charge was later upgraded to murder.

Tupelo police had responded shortly after midnight to an apartment complex and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says the woman, 23-year-old Carol Sharp, died Sunday shortly after 8:30 a.m.

James Sharp told police the shooting was accidental.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if James Sharp has an attorney.

