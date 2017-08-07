Mississippi man shot in face while walking down the street

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man who was shot in the face while walking down the street is expected to survive.

The Sun Herald reports the 40-year-old victim was shot in the face Sunday. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Don Bass says the shooting was called in by someone at the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say the victim later told deputies that the man who shot him was driving a late-model silver vehicle. Deputies also recovered a projectile from the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital and investigators will interview him once he can talk. Further details have not been released.

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

