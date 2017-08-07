More witnesses called to the stand in Hinds County district attorney retrial

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith returned to court Monday for day six of his retrial.

Five witnesses were called to the stand as the Defense took over.

The state rested its case towards the end of last week.

Hinds County Assistant District Attorney Jamie McBride was the first to take the stand Monday. He acknowledged that initially, D. A. Smith was the first to suggest to him that drugs may have been planted at the home of Christopher Butler, a drug defendant at the center of this controversy.

The D.A. is accused of working to hinder prosecution of Butler.

The raid happened April 19, 2011. McBride says he saw the video for himself about two weeks ago.

The jury of nine women and five men were sequestered since t