New West Nile Virus Case reported in Hinds County

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Hinds County.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said this case brings the state’s total to 19 for this year.

So far this year cases have been reported in Covington, Forrest (3), Grenada, Hinds (5), Humphreys, Jones, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Perry, Rankin (2), and Scott counties. One death has been reported in Grenada County.

Peak WNV season in Mississippi is July through September.

MSDH suggests residents take precautions:

  • Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.
  • Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
  • Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
  • Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

 

