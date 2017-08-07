Ridgeland mom prepares for back to school

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — One mom says she has her back to school routine down to a science.

Tiffany Cox has two kids that attend St. Andrews Episcopal School. She says although they start school in a week, they begin their routine two weeks prior.

“I want them to get use to getting back up again,” said Cox. “They set their alarms so they get themselves up and they can make sure each other is up.”

Cox says the horrible traffic getting to school is the reason why they get up so early.

Besides spending a ton of money on uniforms, Cox says she has mapped out every event and activity coming up this semester. She advises every parent to do the same.

“Even if you have one child you got to put it on the calendar,” said Cox. “I also set alerts on my phone.”