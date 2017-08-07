Russell Simmons thanks Jackson mayor for taking on vegan challenge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Music mogul Russell Simmons is praising Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba for taking on a vegan challenge presented to him by Actress Pamela Anderson.

Simmons sent a letter to Lumumba and thanked him for giving the community food for thought about animal-free eating.

Anderson, who is an honorary PETA director, asked Lumumba to take on a month-long challenge being vegan. A study ranked the city of Jackson as the fattest city in America.

Read Simmons letter below:

Dear Mayor Lumumba, I admire your involvement in the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement and applaud your recent decision to embrace a healthy vegan diet for a month. I went vegan more than 15 years ago because cruelty is cruelty, whether it’s to blacks, whites, children, the elderly, dogs, cats, pigs, or chickens. The health benefits are a bonus: African Americans are nearly twice as likely to suffer from diabetes, while vegans have lower rates of suffering from diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and cancer. Healthy vegan eating is also a way to empower communities of color, which are often targeted by destructive fast-food companies. Through awareness and education, we can show people that it’s possible to access nutritious foods anywhere, even in “food deserts,” and enjoy long, healthy, humane lives. Thank you again for being a true leader, sparking a conversation about the lifesaving benefits of vegan eating, and setting an example for other mayors to follow. Sincerely, Russell Simmons