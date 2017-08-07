Several arrested for prostitution solicitation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several people are arrested in Jackson in a prostitution sting.
JPD tweeted photos of the people who were taken into custody for prostitution solicitation.
- 36-year-old Marcus Williams
- 30-year-old Jonathan Wilson
- 48-year-old Ronnie Jaackson
- 25-year-old Derrick McDonald
- 43-year-old Gloria Burkes
- 27-year-old Thaddeus Harris
- 34-year-old Timothy Henry
- 75-year-old Willis Walter
- 44-year-old Bobby Hodge
- 47-year-old Sammie Flower
- 30-year-old Idris Muhammad
- 27-year-old Brian Hobson
- 51-year-old Cedric Michael