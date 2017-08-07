Several arrested for prostitution solicitation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several people are arrested in Jackson in a prostitution sting.

JPD tweeted photos of the people who were taken into custody for prostitution solicitation.

36-year-old Marcus Williams

30-year-old Jonathan Wilson

48-year-old Ronnie Jaackson

25-year-old Derrick McDonald

43-year-old Gloria Burkes

27-year-old Thaddeus Harris

34-year-old Timothy Henry

75-year-old Willis Walter

44-year-old Bobby Hodge

47-year-old Sammie Flower

30-year-old Idris Muhammad

27-year-old Brian Hobson

51-year-old Cedric Michael

