Several arrested for prostitution solicitation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Several people are arrested in Jackson in a prostitution sting.

JPD tweeted photos of the people who were taken into custody for prostitution solicitation.

  • 36-year-old Marcus Williams
  • 30-year-old Jonathan Wilson
  • 48-year-old Ronnie Jaackson
  • 25-year-old Derrick McDonald
  • 43-year-old Gloria Burkes
  • 27-year-old Thaddeus Harris
  • 34-year-old Timothy Henry
  • 75-year-old Willis Walter
  • 44-year-old Bobby Hodge
  • 47-year-old Sammie Flower
  • 30-year-old Idris Muhammad
  • 27-year-old Brian Hobson
  • 51-year-old Cedric Michael

