JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help identifying a man wanted in connection with several house burglaries.

JPD tweeted a photo of the person they are searching for along with a picture of the vehicle they said he was driving.

Officers said the stolen white Honda has the Mississippi license plate HUR 201.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the person in the photo, contact police.

BOLO: Stolen white Honda veh. MS tag, HUR 201 involved in several house burglaries this morning. Black male suspect involved. Call police. pic.twitter.com/Xfl1uGlRoZ — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 7, 2017