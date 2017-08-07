Two cars stolen from Herrin-Gear Infiniti in Jackson

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating the theft of two cars.
Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department tells us two men took two Infiniti cars from Herrin-Gear Infiniti Monday afternoon.
Both vehicles are gray. One is a 2013 G37 and the other is a 2015 Q50. Both vehicles have paper tags.
The vehicles were last seen headed south on I-55, according to Commander Jones.
Call the Jackson Police Department or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you have information.
This is a breaking news story. We will have more information when it becomes available.