Two cars stolen from Herrin-Gear Infiniti in Jackson

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating the theft of two cars.

Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department tells us two men took two Infiniti cars from Herrin-Gear Infiniti Monday afternoon.

Both vehicles are gray. One is a 2013 G37 and the other is a 2015 Q50. Both vehicles have paper tags.

The vehicles were last seen headed south on I-55, according to Commander Jones.

Call the Jackson Police Department or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you have information.

This is a breaking news story. We will have more information when it becomes available.

Suspects described as 2 unidentified young black males.

BOLO: 2 stolen Infiniti vehicles, Herrin-Gear Infiniti, gray 2013 G37 and gray 2015 Gray Q50. Both w/ paper tags. Stolen 30 mins ago. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 7, 2017