U.S. Marshals search for armed robbery suspect

(WJTV) — The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force needs help searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Calvin Godbolt.

Authorities said Godbolt is wanted by for armed robbery related to a Jackson Police Department case and for a probation violation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link if you have information on Godbolt’s whereabouts.