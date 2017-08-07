U.S. Marshals search for burglary suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force needs help locating a wanted fugitive.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrests of Alex Walls.

He is wanted for three counts of business burglary and a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant for felony escape and possession of contraband in prison.

His last known address was on Prosperity Street in Jackson. His prior criminal history includes convictions for narcotics violation and burglary.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.