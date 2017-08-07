Volunteer firefighters needed in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County is in need of volunteer firefighters in their rural areas.

Recruiting will start this fall. Hinds County leaders said residents should look out for fliers that will be placed in the mail on how to sign up.

Volunteers are also needed to help out with paperwork. The expansion would also help lower insurance for homeowners.

“We’re trying to expand and add some stations so we can get some cheaper ratings in that area,” said Ricky Moore of the Hinds County EOC. “Hinds County is very adamant about lowering insurance for homeowners. So to do that, we have to add some stations to add those stations we need more people.”