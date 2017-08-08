PHOTOS: Back to School 2017

Back to School 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery She is ready for his first day back! He is ready for his first day of 4th grade. It's Christianna's first day of 6th grade! Klaus is back at school! Leah and Logan are ready for class! She is ready for his first day back!

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — During the month of August, students are headed back to school.

WJTV 12 is celebrating students by collecting their Back to School photos!

Send your photos to wjtvnews@wjtv.com, fill out this form, or inbox us on Facebook! You can also submit photos through the WJTV 12 news app.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.