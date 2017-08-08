Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital benefits from kids film fest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital is one of the beneficiaries of an annual festival that’s aimed at generating money for children’s hospitals.

Malco Theatres said the 2017 Kids Summer Film Fest generated $65,000 for local children’s hospitals.

The festival offered reduced-admission on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at multiple locations in Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, and Louisiana.

Beneficiaries included Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Ky., Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, and Batson in Jackson.

The beneficiaries will be presented checks at a later date.