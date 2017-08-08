Car stuck in floodwater on Monument Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man had to be rescued from his car Tuesday afternoon after the vehicle got stuck in floodwater.

Our WJTV 12 crews went to the scene on Monument Street and saw Jackson Fire Department crews there with a ladder truck.

Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief of JFD Office of Fire Investigations said a man was trapped inside the vehicle under the bridge.

Firefighters used the ladder to safely rescue the man from the car.

A witness on the scene said the person had been stuck for about 40 minutes.

The area experienced flash flooding after Tuesday morning rain.

.@WJTV Jackson Fire attempting to rescue driver from this car stuck in flood water. Witnesses say the driver has been stuck for about 40 min pic.twitter.com/BUWzVLQ0Gw — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) August 8, 2017

.@WJTV car stuck in high water under bridge, Jackson fire dept on scene with ladder truck on Monument Street pic.twitter.com/2oZKae9rWo — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) August 8, 2017